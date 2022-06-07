PROJECT MANAGER

Jun 7, 2022

  • Design and determine project scope, objectives and timelines within client expected completion times.
  • Project analysis and forecast on budget, resources and timeframe required for each project.
  • Monitoring overall project progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.
  • Planning, monitoring, and tracking of projects progress against a set deadline and adjust as required.
  • Establish communication and liaison schedule to update Client, relevant managers, stakeholders on project progress.
  • Applying change control and document management process.
  • Utilisation and application of industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout project execution.
  • Manage project administration.
  • Monitor and measure project progress and performance against Client/ BFM’s KPI standard and identify areas of improvement.
  • Understand Organisations requirements and implementation during projects.
  • Ensure HSE are in place and all required documentation are available to proceed with projects.
  • Demonstrate and in still effective adherence to processes on infrastructure projects.
  • Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions.
  • Technical background and application in projects advantages.
  • Collaborate with Technical manager to deliver on projects.
  • Manage performance & conflicts within suppliers & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure.
  • Responsible for feeding the communication channels to keep stakeholders informed.
  • Deliver weekly feedback sessions to keep client updated on all projects.

Qualifications:

  • National Diploma / Degree or B Tech in Engineering
  • Project management/Civil /Electrical / Mechanical or related formal qualification
  • Matric (Senior Certificate)

Experience:

  • 5yrs relevant PM or engineering experience in maintenance engineering, CRM & Property Management.
  • Project management & Property Management
  • OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management & Risk Management Systems

Personal Competencies:

  • Initiative/Proactivity
  • Deadline Driven & Highly Motivated
  • Stress Tolerant
  • Excellent Written Communication

Desired Skills:

  • Basic Supervisory
  • Negotiation
  • Analytical And Problem Solving
  • Excellent Oral Communication
  • Teamwork & Partnering
  • Relationship Building
  • Intermediate
  • Microsoft Project
  • Microsoft Word
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Microsoft Outlook
  • Microsoft Powerpoint
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– To implement an effective PM system within customer facilities and ensure SLA delivery.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • To be discussed

Learn more/Apply for this position