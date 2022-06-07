PROJECT MANAGER

Design and determine project scope, objectives and timelines within client expected completion times.

Project analysis and forecast on budget, resources and timeframe required for each project.

Monitoring overall project progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.

Planning, monitoring, and tracking of projects progress against a set deadline and adjust as required.

Establish communication and liaison schedule to update Client, relevant managers, stakeholders on project progress.

Applying change control and document management process.

Utilisation and application of industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout project execution.

Manage project administration.

Monitor and measure project progress and performance against Client/ BFM’s KPI standard and identify areas of improvement.

Understand Organisations requirements and implementation during projects.

Ensure HSE are in place and all required documentation are available to proceed with projects.

Demonstrate and in still effective adherence to processes on infrastructure projects.

Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions.

Technical background and application in projects advantages.

Collaborate with Technical manager to deliver on projects.

Manage performance & conflicts within suppliers & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure.

Responsible for feeding the communication channels to keep stakeholders informed.

Deliver weekly feedback sessions to keep client updated on all projects.

Qualifications:

National Diploma / Degree or B Tech in Engineering

Project management/Civil /Electrical / Mechanical or related formal qualification

Matric (Senior Certificate)

Experience:

5yrs relevant PM or engineering experience in maintenance engineering, CRM & Property Management.

Project management & Property Management

OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management & Risk Management Systems

Personal Competencies:

Initiative/Proactivity

Deadline Driven & Highly Motivated

Stress Tolerant

Excellent Written Communication

Desired Skills:

Basic Supervisory

Negotiation

Analytical And Problem Solving

Excellent Oral Communication

Teamwork & Partnering

Relationship Building

Intermediate

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Powerpoint

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– To implement an effective PM system within customer facilities and ensure SLA delivery.

Employer & Job Benefits:

To be discussed

