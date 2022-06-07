PROJECT MANAGER – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Design and determine project scope, objectives and timelines within client expected completion times.
- Project analysis and forecast on budget, resources and timeframe required for each project.
- Monitoring overall project progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.
- Planning, monitoring, and tracking of projects progress against a set deadline and adjust as required.
- Establish communication and liaison schedule to update Client, relevant managers, stakeholders on project progress.
- Applying change control and document management process.
- Utilisation and application of industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout project execution.
- Manage project administration.
- Monitor and measure project progress and performance against Client/ BFM’s KPI standard and identify areas of improvement.
- Understand Organisations requirements and implementation during projects.
- Ensure HSE are in place and all required documentation are available to proceed with projects.
- Demonstrate and in still effective adherence to processes on infrastructure projects.
- Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions.
- Technical background and application in projects advantages.
- Collaborate with Technical manager to deliver on projects.
- Manage performance & conflicts within suppliers & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure.
- Responsible for feeding the communication channels to keep stakeholders informed.
- Deliver weekly feedback sessions to keep client updated on all projects.
Qualifications:
- National Diploma / Degree or B Tech in Engineering
- Project management/Civil /Electrical / Mechanical or related formal qualification
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
Experience:
- 5yrs relevant PM or engineering experience in maintenance engineering, CRM & Property Management.
- Project management & Property Management
- OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management & Risk Management Systems
Personal Competencies:
- Initiative/Proactivity
- Deadline Driven & Highly Motivated
- Stress Tolerant
- Excellent Written Communication
Desired Skills:
- Basic Supervisory
- Negotiation
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Excellent Oral Communication
- Teamwork & Partnering
- Relationship Building
- Intermediate
- Microsoft Project
- Microsoft Word
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft Outlook
- Microsoft Powerpoint
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– To implement an effective PM system within customer facilities and ensure SLA delivery.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- To be discussed