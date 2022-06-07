QA Tester at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced international Telecommunications Service Provider seeks a highly skilled and ambitious QA Tester (Intermediate level) to join its team in Cape Town to help develop an exciting new service offering being launched on the market. You will be expected to ensure that the requirements for development tasks and features are met before they are released and that there are no regression or quality issues in releases. This will entail you, in conjunction with the Product Owner & Dev team, to write test scenarios to validate business and technical requirements for a task. You will also be involved in testing features during development as well as assisting in deployments and post-deployment testing. The ideal candidate must have 3/more years’ work experience as a Software Tester/Software Support Specialist. Any experience with SQL queries will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Participate in the daily stand-up meeting.

Write test scenarios.

Work together with Developers to test scenarios and fix any bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 3 or more years of experience as a Software Tester or Software Support Specialist.

Experience with SQL queries is a bonus.

Knowledge and ability to use Microsoft Office and related software products.

Attention to detail and determination to solve problems.

COMMENTS:

