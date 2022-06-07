Ricoh SA moves to new premises

Ricoh South Africa is moving to a new combined office and warehouse in Equites Park in Meadowview Business Estate.

“The move supports our transformation and sustainability goals,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh South Africa. “The new building is in the centre of commercial industrial activity. It has excellent freeway access. And it is a new development with outstanding warehouse facilities.

“There is also green energy, an indigenous garden, it is energy efficient, uses natural light, and has a sustainable potable water supply. That means we can offer our customers uninterrupted business support. They will have a better customer experience. And our employees will have a safe, comfortable and convenient workspace for the time they are in the office.”

Ricoh South Africa will move into its new premises in two stages. The first stage will see the warehouse move completed by 13 June 2022. The second stage will see the office move completed by 1 July 2022.

Sustainability is a crucial aspect of Ricoh’s global mission. S&P Global recently awarded it the highest Gold Class sustainability rating. S&P Global evaluated about 7,500 companies from 61 industries. Only 75 of them made it into the Gold Class, which represents the top 1%.

Ricoh was the only Gold Class recipient in its category and got the best score of all class recipients in 10 categories. They include:

* Risk and crisis management;

* Supply chain management;

* Innovation management;

* Environmental reporting;

* Product stewardship;

* Climate strategy;

* Social reporting;

* Talent attraction and retention;

* Corporate citizenship and social contribution; and

* Living wage.

This improves Ricoh’s past Silver Class award in 2021 and Bronze Class in both 2019 and 2020.

“The move to new premises supports all our goals as a global business, as well as our regional drivers here in South Africa,” says Van Wyk. “Our mission is to service our customers without interruption. Customers want us to serve their digital transformation needs. This is a significant step in our campaign to take the business forward.”