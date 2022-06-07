SAP ABAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 7, 2022

Qualifications Required:

  • Developer specific SAP Certification.

Experience Required:

  • 8+ Years SAP Development Experience.
  • Software Architecture/design and development.
  • Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements.
  • Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented
  • Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules.
  • Knowledge of the Generic Case Framework in Public Sector Records Management (PSRM) and GOS development.
  • Understanding of SAP RE_FX Module.
  • Documenting technical specifications.
  • PSRM and GOS development.
  • System integration between SAP PSRM and SAP Portal, UI5 Mobile and BW4 HANA using O Data.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • ABAP
  • SAP Development
  • Software Architecture
  • design
  • development
  • configuration
  • programming
  • Report
  • Interface
  • output files
  • Security
  • ABAP OBJECT ORIENTED
  • TESTING
  • DEBUGGING
  • IMPLEMENTATION
  • SAP MODULES
  • CASE FRAMEWORK
  • PUBLIC SECTOR
  • RECORDS MANAGEMENT
  • SAP RE_FX Module
  • Documenting technical specifications
  • PSRM
  • GOS development
  • integration
  • SAP Portal
  • O DATA

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

