SAP ABAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Qualifications Required:
- Developer specific SAP Certification.
Experience Required:
- 8+ Years SAP Development Experience.
- Software Architecture/design and development.
- Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements.
- Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented
- Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules.
- Knowledge of the Generic Case Framework in Public Sector Records Management (PSRM) and GOS development.
- Understanding of SAP RE_FX Module.
- Documenting technical specifications.
- PSRM and GOS development.
- System integration between SAP PSRM and SAP Portal, UI5 Mobile and BW4 HANA using O Data.
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate