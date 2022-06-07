The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Application Developer for a contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract position before you apply below.
Job Purpose:
Analyse, translate and deliver the end-user requirements by providing seamless business solutions in the IT
Applications environment, considering innovative alternatives to benefit the business.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric ?? Grade 12 Essential
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
Preferred Qualification:
- On-the-job training -exposure in relevent platforms.
- Certification technology desirable
Experience Required:
- Main functional experience: 2-3 years applications developer (specialist)
- Cross-functional experience: Exposure to other IT environments and technologies broadly to understand possible integrations.
- 1-3 years Management and Leadership experience as a team leader
Specific industry experience: Basic level Automotive & IT.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:Strategic / Financial:
- Investigate and remain up-to-date with the latest developments in IT technologies, platforms and application development processes, in order to further drive internal continuous improvement, making recommendations
to the business on any possible enhancements.
Operational:
- Develop new as well as enhance current applications, in line with (either verbally or in-writing) confirmed specifications, initiating needed liaison, task allocations, doing and/or directing the design, development and
testing for final work delivery, in line with the set quality, time and cost requirements.
- Proactively identify opportunities within the business to enhance the productivity of the company through recommending and providing more efficient IT solutions.
Stakeholders (internal & external customers, suppliers, shareholders, communities):
- Where needed, initiate and facilitate clear communication and ongoing liaison directly with the different business areas (and on the odd occasion with external customers), in order to better understand the respective business area, do proper trouble shooting, needs analysis and support the business in their needs
around application development.
- Continuously liaise with, guide and support respective team members (such as Junior Developers, fellow Senior Developers, Team Leaders) in order to ensure alignment of various tasks and roles as well as ensure
the overall quality and time standards are met.
Personality and Attributes:
- Examining information
- Practically minded
- Committed team player
- Interpreting data rationally
- Dependable
- Meticulous and accurate
- Being agile
- Documenting facts
- Continuous growth and learning
- Challenging ideas
- Articulating information
- Taking ownership
- Following procedures
- Initiating action
- Continuous improvement
- Exploring solutions conceptually
- Building engaging relationships
- Working quickly
- Planning and organising
- Shaping innovative solutions