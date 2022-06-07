Senior Application Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Application Developer for a contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract position before you apply below.

Job Purpose:

Analyse, translate and deliver the end-user requirements by providing seamless business solutions in the IT

Applications environment, considering innovative alternatives to benefit the business.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric ?? Grade 12 Essential

Relevant Diploma / Degree

Preferred Qualification:

On-the-job training -exposure in relevent platforms.

Certification technology desirable

Experience Required:

Main functional experience: 2-3 years applications developer (specialist)

Cross-functional experience: Exposure to other IT environments and technologies broadly to understand possible integrations.

1-3 years Management and Leadership experience as a team leader

Specific industry experience: Basic level Automotive & IT.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:Strategic / Financial:

Investigate and remain up-to-date with the latest developments in IT technologies, platforms and application development processes, in order to further drive internal continuous improvement, making recommendations

to the business on any possible enhancements.

Operational:

Develop new as well as enhance current applications, in line with (either verbally or in-writing) confirmed specifications, initiating needed liaison, task allocations, doing and/or directing the design, development and

testing for final work delivery, in line with the set quality, time and cost requirements.

testing for final work delivery, in line with the set quality, time and cost requirements. Proactively identify opportunities within the business to enhance the productivity of the company through recommending and providing more efficient IT solutions.

Stakeholders (internal & external customers, suppliers, shareholders, communities):

Where needed, initiate and facilitate clear communication and ongoing liaison directly with the different business areas (and on the odd occasion with external customers), in order to better understand the respective business area, do proper trouble shooting, needs analysis and support the business in their needs

around application development.

around application development. Continuously liaise with, guide and support respective team members (such as Junior Developers, fellow Senior Developers, Team Leaders) in order to ensure alignment of various tasks and roles as well as ensure

the overall quality and time standards are met.

Personality and Attributes:

Examining information

Practically minded

Committed team player

Interpreting data rationally

Dependable

Meticulous and accurate

Being agile

Documenting facts

Continuous growth and learning

Challenging ideas

Articulating information

Taking ownership

Following procedures

Initiating action

Continuous improvement

Exploring solutions conceptually

Building engaging relationships

Working quickly

Planning and organising

Shaping innovative solutions

