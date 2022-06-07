Senior PHP Develop (Remote) at Headhunters

Our client has a position available in their organization for a Senior PHP Developer. This position is remotely the person can be anywhere in South Africa.

The Role:

We are looking to hire an experienced senior software developer to head up our development team. In this role, you will be responsible for the development and maintenance of existing as well as new software. We currently have an existing lead developer that will be available to provide guidance and assistance where needed, however once you are up to speed with the existing software, you will become the main individual responsible for optimizing the existing code, bug fixing and writing new code.

The existing software is predominantly PHP based (Laravel) and is managed using BitBucket, so it is essential that you are highly competent and experienced in these areas.

We have a team of AWS specialists that handle a majority of dev ops responsibilities, however you will be required to communicate with this team to ensure that the relevant aspects are covered to ensure the system operates as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or computer science.

Grade 12/Matric

5 years + Previous experience as a senior developer.

Managerial experience preferred.

Advanced knowledge of programming languages including JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SQL and PHP/Laravel.

Knowledge of system frameworks including Git, Bitbucket, Laravel.

Experience creating and maintaining databases.

Advanced project management skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Be the key individual responsible for updating and maintaining the technical aspects of the system.

Discussing and implementing new tasks/features with development managers. (Development managers will handle the client facing work and will allocate tasks according to the clients requests)

Designing the technical aspects of new features to existing software, new software programs, websites, and applications. (This includes the code, DB structure etc.)

Writing advanced programming code (specifically PHP/Laravel).

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position