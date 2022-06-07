Senior Specialist: IT Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Telecommunications industry is looking for a

Java Developer (BSS) who will be required to develop solutions that encompass customer management, product modelling, ordering, billing as well as integration to back end and third-party network services. Role requires participation in all aspects of the software development lifecycle which includes estimating, technical design, implementation, documentation, testing, deployment, and support of applications developed.

The key functions of this candidate will be to design and implement various strategies for all Service Oriented Architecture.

Ensure improvement of all architectural processes within time frame and provide training to all development teams to maintain project deliverables and reduce costs.

Manage all communication with IT and business managers.

Maintain an efficient technical environment for all client services and document all architectural plans, provide support to all business, and assemble all system components.

Assist in finalization of all systems and provide support to various stakeholders.

Analyze all requirements and maintain all architecture business systems and documents.

Administer installation and provide support to all documents.

Design various integration programs and prepare required documents for same and execute various integration platforms.

Maintain oversight for all third-party processes.

Maintain and documents all service contracts and promote optimal level of communications.

Monitor all metadata content for development community and ensure appropriate allocation of all resources.

Analyze metrics and measure effectiveness of programs and return of investment goals.

Assist customer in all integration processes and design various architecture programs for all application layers.

So if you possess the following skills and qualifications:

Project delivery on Java based applications; Building applications and integrating; Build applications within an enterprise environment.

Software development cycles and quality assurance processes; Designing, developing, and implementing applications using Java EE platforms.

Custom module and API development; Design patterns; Microservices development and container deployment; Relational databases -JSP, JDBC,

Java Servlets, JavaBeans/ EJBs, SQL, JavaScript, HTML; DevOps environment; API implementation and life cycle management; Integrating

open source and third-party applications; OSS/ BSS Systems Analysis/ Development & Trouble Shooting; Development and delivery experience with Java

Technologies; JavaScript; HTML5/ CSS; Node.js; Angular; PHP; MYSQL; jQuery; Drupal; GIT; Microservices; GIT; MariaDB; Relational databases

-JSP, JDBC, Java Servlets, JavaBeans/ EJBs, SQL; Ubuntu/ RedHat/ OEL/ Linux; Containers (Docker, OpenShift, Kubernetes)

– Business Leadership.

– Market Leadership.

– Personal Leadership.

– Thought Leadership.

– Values aligned with Company Values (CHART)

Minimum qualifications required:

– 3-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification (IT, Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering)

(NQF level 6)

– 5 years solid development experience as a developer using predominantly Java (Intermediate). Development experience as a developer using

– TIBCO Business Works, BPM or similar middleware technologies, and Automation developers with python, SQL and Java Enterprise Edition skills

-Industry or development platforms certifications will be an advantageous predominantly Java (Senior). Telecommunications experience advantageous. TM Forum API and Process understanding advantageous.)

-Technical/ Systems design experience would be an advantage.

Special Requirements:

– TIBCO Business Works, BPM or similar middleware technologies, and Automation developers with python, SQL, and Java Enterprise Edition skills

– Proven track record of project delivery on Java based applications.

– Solid experience building applications and integrating

– The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment

– Understanding of software development cycles and quality assurance processes

– Hands on experience in designing, developing, and implementing applications using Java EE platforms

– Custom module and API development

– Great OO skills, including strong design patterns knowledge

– Microservices development and container deployment experience

– Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment

– Experience with Relational databases -JSP, JDBC, Java Servlets, JavaBeans/ EJBs, SQL, JavaScript, HTML

– Understanding of DevOps environment

– Experience in API implementation and life cycle management

– Experience integrating open source and third-party applications

– OSS/BSS Systems Analysis/ Development & Trouble Shooting

– Development and delivery experience with Java

– Experienced with using source control in a collaborative team setting

– Ability to communicate technical ideas to business users and other teams

– You are a strong communicator, that loves to investigate and find the best solutions for our clients

– Experience in high-volume, fast moving, deadline-driven studio environment

– Works independently and within a team, structures and manages own time well

– Proactive, solution-centric mindset

Key Stakeholders:

– Development,

– Operations,

– Business Support,

– Business Analysts,

– Testing,

– Architecture,

– 3rd party vendors

Desired Skills:

SQL

JavaBeans

JavaScript

HTML

