Senior Specialist: IT Developer

Calling on all IT Developers, our client in the Telecommunications industry is looking for a Senior Specialist IT Developer, take a look at the requirements, this position might just be for you.

Core Description:

Java Developer (BSS) required to develop solutions that encompass customer management, product modelling, ordering, billing as well as integration

to back end and third-party network services. Role requires participation in all aspects of the software development lifecycle which includes

estimating, technical design, implementation, documentation, testing, deployment, and support of applications developed.

Key Deliverables / Primary Functions:

Design and implement various strategies for all Service Oriented Architecture. Ensure improvement of all architectural processes within time frame and provide training to all development teams to maintain project deliverables and reduce costs. Manage all communication with IT and business managers. Maintain an efficient technical environment for all client services and document all architectural plans and provide support to all business and assemble all system components. Assist in finalization of all systems and provide support to various stakeholders. Analyse all requirements and maintain all architecture business systems and documents. Administer installation and provide support to all documents. Design various integration programs and prepare required documents for same and execute various integration platforms. Maintain oversight for all third-party processes. Maintain and documents all service contracts and promote optimal level of communications. Monitor all metadata content for development community and ensure appropriate allocation of all resources. Analyse metrics and measure effectiveness of programs and return of investment goals. Assist customer in all integration processes and design various architecture programs for all application layers.

Core Functional Knowledge/ Skills:

Project delivery on Java based applications; Building applications and integrating; Build applications within an enterprise environment.

Software development cycles and quality assurance processes; Designing, developing, and implementing applications using Java EE platforms.

Custom module and API development; Design patterns; Microservices development and container deployment; Relational databases -JSP, JDBC,

Java Servlets, JavaBeans/ EJBs, SQL, JavaScript, HTML; DevOps environment; API implementation and life cycle management; Integrating

open source and third-party applications; OSS/ BSS Systems Analysis/ Development & Trouble Shooting; Development and delivery experience with Java

Technologies; JavaScript; HTML5/ CSS; Node.js; Angular; PHP; MYSQL; jQuery; Drupal; GIT; Microservices; GIT; MariaDB; Relational databases

-JSP, JDBC, Java Servlets, JavaBeans/ EJBs, SQL; Ubuntu/ RedHat/ OEL/ Linux; Containers (Docker, OpenShift, Kubernetes

Competencies (Behaviour):

Business Leadership.

Market Leadership.

Personal Leadership.

Thought Leadership.

Values aligned with the clients Values

Qualifications:

3-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification (IT, Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering) (NQF level 6)

Minimum Person Requirements:

Experience:

5 years solid development experience as a developer using predominantly Java (Intermediate). Development experience as a developer using

TIBCO Business Works, BPM or similar middleware technologies, and Automation developers with python, SQL and Java Enterprise Edition skills

Predominantly Java (Senior). Telecommunications experience advantageous. TM Forum API and Process understanding advantageous.

Technical/ Systems design experience would be an advantage

Certification/ Professional Registration:

Industry or development platforms certifications advantageous

Special Requirements:

TIBCO Business Works, BPM or similar middleware technologies, and Automation developers with python, SQL and Java Enterprise Edition skills

Proven track record of project delivery on Java based applications.

Solid experience building applications and integrating

The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment

Understanding of software development cycles and quality assurance processes

Hands on experience in designing, developing, and implementing applications using Java EE platforms

Custom module and API development

Great OO skills, including strong design patterns knowledge

Microservices development and container deployment experience

Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment

Experience with Relational databases -JSP, JDBC, Java Servlets, JavaBeans/ EJBs, SQL, JavaScript, HTML

Understanding of DevOps environment

Experience in API implementation and life cycle management

Experience integrating open source and third-party applications

OSS/BSS Systems Analysis/ Development & Trouble Shooting

Development and delivery experience with Java

Experienced with using source control in a collaborative team setting

Ability to communicate technical ideas to business users and other teams

You are a strong communicator, that loves to investigate and find the best solutions for our clients

Experience in high-volume, fast moving, deadline-driven studio environment

Works independently and within a team, structures and manages own time well

Proactive, solution-centric mindset

Key Stakeholders:

Development,

Operations,

Business Support,

Business Analysts,

Testing,

Architecture,

3rd party vendors

Desired Skills:

JSP

JDBC

Java Servlets

JavaBeans

EJB

SQL

Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position