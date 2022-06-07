SNR INFRASTRUCTURE / SECURITY SPECIALIST – Gauteng Turffontein

MAIN PURPOSE OF ROLE

To design and implement security measures and controls to ensure continuous monitoring and protection of software,

networks, infrastructure and systems.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

? Deep expertise of networks, infrastructure, and cyber security monitoring tools

? Understanding of CSOC – Cyber Security Operations Centre

? Understanding of Service Level Agreements

? Some knowledge of Cobit and /or ITIL

? A sound understanding of IT Service Operations

REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING

? B degree in related discipline

? Relevant IT Security certification or equivalent

REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE

? At least 6 years’ experience in IT, of which a minimum of 3 years must be in a security analyst role.

? Good knowledge of Cyber Security and related applications and tools

KEY RESULT AREA

Engage in Incident Management

? Resolve all allocated security related incidents – either personally (1st line) or by overseeing service providers (2nd line) in accordance with SLA agreements, standards and procedures.

? Review incident trends and incident history, and consolidate for problem management purposes.

Manage ICT Assets

? Develop and maintain the company ICT Asset lifecycle roster.

? Periodically refresh and rotate IT assets, as and when they have reached end of life as per policy and schedules.

? Identify and record assets that are reaching their end of life or are becoming uneconomical to maintain.

? Execute and/or or oversee infrastructure maintenance in a manner which takes the life of the asset into account.

? Assist in the review of requests for new ICT infrastructure.

IT Service Delivery

? Resolve all but the most complex infrastructure incidents against agreed SLAs; escalate incidents as and when necessary.

? Work alongside 2nd line infrastructure support suppliers, to ensure that customer support and the company’s service requirements are met.

? Manage personal performance and the performance of and service providers and implement actions to improve service delivery.

Designs and implements quality

? Design and develop security solutions and platforms including, Defence, Audit, Monitoring and Detection, making decisions regarding insourcing and outsourcing mix

to ensure the company retains a core capability in this area

? Monitors and tracks the remediation of application security vulnerabilities and risks.

? Support the IT Support SME’s to remediate application and technology security vulnerabilities and risks.

? Assesses the impact of an application going live with residual risks/vulnerabilities and guides the stakeholders accordingly.

? Facilitating and brokering the negotiations with key stakeholders on the level of tolerable risk vs business benefit.

? Ongoing management, monitoring and maintenance of IT security policies and the adherence thereof.

? Implement activities that ensure network integrity, including but not limited to backups, anti-virus, patch deployment and email size integrity.

IT Security Governance

? Enforce a secure IT environment and ensuring compliance with local and international laws, regulations and standards.

? Monitor and manage the overall security posture using appropriate tools and technologies

? Implement and drive security awareness and training program for internal and external stakeholders

? Provide security during development stages of software systems, networks and data centres

? Ensure and improve the company’s IT Security and regulatory compliance and governance

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

SLA’s

ICT

Security Analyst

