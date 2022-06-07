SNR INFRASTRUCTURE / SECURITY SPECIALIST – Gauteng Turffontein

Jun 7, 2022

MAIN PURPOSE OF ROLE
To design and implement security measures and controls to ensure continuous monitoring and protection of software,
networks, infrastructure and systems.
TECHNICAL COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
? Deep expertise of networks, infrastructure, and cyber security monitoring tools
? Understanding of CSOC – Cyber Security Operations Centre
? Understanding of Service Level Agreements
? Some knowledge of Cobit and /or ITIL
? A sound understanding of IT Service Operations

REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING
? B degree in related discipline
? Relevant IT Security certification or equivalent

REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE
? At least 6 years’ experience in IT, of which a minimum of 3 years must be in a security analyst role.
? Good knowledge of Cyber Security and related applications and tools

KEY RESULT AREA
Engage in Incident Management
? Resolve all allocated security related incidents – either personally (1st line) or by overseeing service providers (2nd line) in accordance with SLA agreements, standards and procedures.
? Review incident trends and incident history, and consolidate for problem management purposes.

Manage ICT Assets
? Develop and maintain the company ICT Asset lifecycle roster.
? Periodically refresh and rotate IT assets, as and when they have reached end of life as per policy and schedules.
? Identify and record assets that are reaching their end of life or are becoming uneconomical to maintain.
? Execute and/or or oversee infrastructure maintenance in a manner which takes the life of the asset into account.
? Assist in the review of requests for new ICT infrastructure.

IT Service Delivery
? Resolve all but the most complex infrastructure incidents against agreed SLAs; escalate incidents as and when necessary.
? Work alongside 2nd line infrastructure support suppliers, to ensure that customer support and the company’s service requirements are met.
? Manage personal performance and the performance of and service providers and implement actions to improve service delivery.

Designs and implements quality
? Design and develop security solutions and platforms including, Defence, Audit, Monitoring and Detection, making decisions regarding insourcing and outsourcing mix
to ensure the company retains a core capability in this area
? Monitors and tracks the remediation of application security vulnerabilities and risks.
? Support the IT Support SME’s to remediate application and technology security vulnerabilities and risks.
? Assesses the impact of an application going live with residual risks/vulnerabilities and guides the stakeholders accordingly.
? Facilitating and brokering the negotiations with key stakeholders on the level of tolerable risk vs business benefit.
? Ongoing management, monitoring and maintenance of IT security policies and the adherence thereof.
? Implement activities that ensure network integrity, including but not limited to backups, anti-virus, patch deployment and email size integrity.

IT Security Governance
? Enforce a secure IT environment and ensuring compliance with local and international laws, regulations and standards.
? Monitor and manage the overall security posture using appropriate tools and technologies
? Implement and drive security awareness and training program for internal and external stakeholders
? Provide security during development stages of software systems, networks and data centres
? Ensure and improve the company’s IT Security and regulatory compliance and governance

