Software Engineer at Mediro ICT

- 3-4 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience
Will use a platform for knowledge exchange on analysis on costumers products and competitorsWill be responsible for the further development and operations of the application Minimum Requirements
- AWS Experience
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- DevOps Experience. Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally