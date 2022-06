Solution Analyst

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Solutions Analyst to join their team to implement and lead on delivery of strategic products to ensuring that business stays on leading edge of technology, contributing across the technology stack, from database and develops infrastructure that supports continuous deployment, to native apps, with JAVA knowledge preferable

Tools: Confluence and Jira experience. Analytical skills

Desired Skills:

Confluence

JIRA

Java

