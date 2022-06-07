Solution Analyst

Our well known client in the banking industry for a motivated Specialist Solution Analyst that can work in a demanding fast delivery environment. You will play the role as Solution Analyst for the project, this is a regulatory project, the project is also to align to the company strategic roadmap to uplift service levels across geographies, providing a consistent service to our Customers across Africa.

Key critical requirements

Min 5 years business & systems analysis experience

Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams

Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams

Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practice to elicit, define and organize business requirements.

Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realized.

Work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes

Banking domain experience, preferred.

Expertise in Systems Design & Integration

Desired Skills:

Full stack

Cross System

Devops

