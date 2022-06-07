Solution Analyst

Are you a Solutions Analyst looking to be apart of a DevOps team, well we might have the position that suits you.

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Solutions Analyst to implement and lead on delivery of strategic products to ensuring that business stays on leading edge of technology, contributing across the technology stack, from database and develops infrastructure that supports continuous deployment, to native apps.

The right is required to have the following background and experience?:

Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment?

Fully embedded in a DevOps team?

Solution design experience i.e. translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies?

Must have?

Expertise in development and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications (full stack across systems)?

Advantageous?

Previous banking experience?

Previous experience in a Solution analyst role in a Technical environment?

Lacking so far?

Technical ability (IKM)?

Culture and fit?

Working across multiple projects in a high-pressure environment

Desired Skills:

SDLC

DevOps

Full stack

