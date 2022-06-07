Solution Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our well known client in the banking industry for a motivated Specialist Solution Analyst that can work in a demanding fast delivery environment. You will play the role as Solution Analyst for the project, this is a regulatory project, the project is also to align to the company strategic roadmap to uplift service levels across geographies, providing a consistent service to our Customers across Africa.
Key critical requirements
- Min 5 years business & systems analysis experience
- Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams
- Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams
- Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practice to elicit, define and organize business requirements.
- Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realized.
- Work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes
- Banking domain experience, preferred.
- Expertise in Systems Design & Integration
Desired Skills:
- Full stack
- Cross System
- Devops