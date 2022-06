Specialist Business Analyst

Specialist: Business Analysis

Our client in the financial industry is in search of a Specialist: Business Analysis to provide specialist advice and support in the development and implementation of business analysis and associated service delivery processes, methods and techniques.

Strong BA/SA with background in Regulatory Compliance and Conformance projects who has worked on Customer One which is on Sales Force. Ideally someone who has a SAP background.

Desired Skills:

BA

SA

SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position