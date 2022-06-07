Specialist Data Engineer: DevOps Team – Gauteng Centurion

Our well known client from the financial industry is looking for a Specialist Data Engineer to work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.

High Level requirements:

Technical:

Intermediate to Advanced SAS and SQL programming skills

Extract data from source or any other relevant locations

Pre-processing of data

Data cleaning

Data manipulation

Summarizing data

Provide insights from exploratory analysis and be able to tell a story from it.

Basic to Intermediate Excel/Power point skills

Linking spreadsheets and updating or writing excel formulas

Automating/stream-line reporting through using functionality in Excel and SAS if required

Creating power point presentations that is easily understandable by a wide audience

Intermediate to Advance Power BI skills

Creating new dashboards

ability to import data from various sources and linking tables in an efficient manner

Creating calculated fields

Creating measures

Understanding functions in Power BI such as time intelligence functions

Updating existing dashboards and ensuring that scheduled jobs are successful

Non-Technical:

Good communication skills – ability to present the Analytics results to a technical and non-technical audience

Good stakeholder management

ability to work under time pressure to meet deadlines

ability to source new data that may be required through using the available resources within Absa

ownership for tasks from start to completion

Education: B-degree, preferable with Math or Stats

Experience: 3+ years in Banking / financial or similar environment in Analytics role working on MI reporting and Insights

Desired Skills:

Advanced SAS

SQL

EXCEL

