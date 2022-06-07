Specialist Data Engineer: DevOps Team – Gauteng Centurion
Our well known client from the financial industry is looking for a Specialist Data Engineer to work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.
High Level requirements:
Technical:
Intermediate to Advanced SAS and SQL programming skills
Extract data from source or any other relevant locations
Pre-processing of data
Data cleaning
Data manipulation
Summarizing data
Provide insights from exploratory analysis and be able to tell a story from it.
Basic to Intermediate Excel/Power point skills
Linking spreadsheets and updating or writing excel formulas
Automating/stream-line reporting through using functionality in Excel and SAS if required
Creating power point presentations that is easily understandable by a wide audience
Intermediate to Advance Power BI skills
Creating new dashboards
ability to import data from various sources and linking tables in an efficient manner
Creating calculated fields
Creating measures
Understanding functions in Power BI such as time intelligence functions
Updating existing dashboards and ensuring that scheduled jobs are successful
Non-Technical:
Good communication skills – ability to present the Analytics results to a technical and non-technical audience
Good stakeholder management
ability to work under time pressure to meet deadlines
ability to source new data that may be required through using the available resources within Absa
ownership for tasks from start to completion
Education: B-degree, preferable with Math or Stats
Experience: 3+ years in Banking / financial or similar environment in Analytics role working on MI reporting and Insights
Desired Skills:
