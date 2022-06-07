Specialist Data Engineer: DevOps Team

Jun 7, 2022

Our well known client from the financial industry is looking for a Specialist Data Engineer to work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.
High Level requirements:

Technical:

  • Intermediate to Advanced SAS and SQL programming skills
  • Extract data from source or any other relevant locations

  • Pre-processing of data
  • Data cleaning

  • Data manipulation

  • Summarizing data

  • Provide insights from exploratory analysis and be able to tell a story from it.

  • Basic to Intermediate Excel/Power point skills
  • Linking spreadsheets and updating or writing excel formulas

  • Automating/stream-line reporting through using functionality in Excel and SAS if required

  • Creating power point presentations that is easily understandable by a wide audience

  • Intermediate to Advance Power BI skills
  • Creating new dashboards
  • ability to import data from various sources and linking tables in an efficient manner

  • Creating calculated fields

  • Creating measures

  • Understanding functions in Power BI such as time intelligence functions

  • Updating existing dashboards and ensuring that scheduled jobs are successful

    • Non-Technical:

  • Good communication skills – ability to present the Analytics results to a technical and non-technical audience

  • Good stakeholder management

  • ability to work under time pressure to meet deadlines

  • ability to source new data that may be required through using the available resources within Absa

  • ownership for tasks from start to completion

    • Education: B-degree, preferable with Math or Stats

    Experience: 3+ years in Banking / financial or similar environment in Analytics role working on MI reporting and Insights

    Desired Skills:

    • Advanced SAS
    • SQL
    • EXCEL

