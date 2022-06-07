Specialist: Digital Full Stack Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a passionate team of Software Engineers working with an exciting tech stack consisting of exclusively open-source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other Spring portfolio projects in cloud-native Java architectures. You should be comfortable authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multi-site Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications to production. This also means you’ll be comfortable using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/ Instana and tracing using Zipkin /Jaeger. If you enjoy a large degree of autonomy and are comfortable with the responsibility this demands, as well as owning the complete lifecycle of your tasks, come join our team and contribute to moving a bank to modern, cloud-first architectures.

Software Engineer Requirements:

– 5 years + experience

– Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

– Excellent understanding of java 8+

– Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

– Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development

– Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

– Solid understanding of messaging protocols like SOAP and REST

– Experience with the open-source relational database management system

– Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

– Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

– Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

– Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

– Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)

– Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

– Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly

– Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python

– Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well

– Familiar with Docker & Rancher

Duties and Responsibilities:



– You will be working with a team of a very technically strong team who are working on delivering high-quality solutions and will have the opportunity to learn and develop

– Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

– Ability to demonstrate your knowledge of critical thinking and problem solving

– Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

– Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code

– Debug existing source code and polish feature sets

– Ability to solve unique technical problems

– Work independently when required

– Continuously learn and improve skills

– Attention to detail is essential and all tasks must be carried out to the highest standard

Desired Skills:

