Specialist Product Engineer: C# and Typescript
We are looking for someone with a strong sense of professionalism to join a well known client in the banking industry:
6 + years development experience
Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
Strong C# and Typescript skills
Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9)
Experience with AWS serverless applications
Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)
Experience working as part of an agile team
Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs – What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
Apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum value for the business
Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working
Design, code, test, debug and document your application
Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications
Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
Add your voice to Absa’s community of developers. Help us improve the way we build software.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MongoDB
- PostgrSQL
- Typescript