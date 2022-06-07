Specialist Product Engineer : Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Front End Developer with Java and Angular skills on a contract basis to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
As part of the Strategic way forward for their team, we are rewriting our front ends in Java and Angular. They need additional resources to support the new build application MidSplitter, SSI Manager and Fortriss.
Key critical requirements:
- Min 5 years’ development experience
- Experience working in an agile environment
- Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision making ability in collaborative environments
- Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
- Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with test-driven development and domain driven design
- Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
- Experience with open-source relational databases
- Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)
- Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines
- Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
- Strong integration experience
Technical experience required:
- Java
- Angular
- SQL
- Databases
- Jira
- Confluence
- GitHub
- Springboot
- Maven
- Junit
- Messaging (MQ / Kafka)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Python
- Jira
- SQL
- GitHub
- Angular