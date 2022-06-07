Specialist Product Engineer : Front End Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Front End Developer with Java and Angular skills on a contract basis to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

As part of the Strategic way forward for their team, we are rewriting our front ends in Java and Angular. They need additional resources to support the new build application MidSplitter, SSI Manager and Fortriss.

Key critical requirements:

Min 5 years’ development experience

Experience working in an agile environment

Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision making ability in collaborative environments

Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain driven design

Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational databases

Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)

Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines

Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes

Strong integration experience

Technical experience required:

Java

Angular

SQL

Databases

Jira

Confluence

GitHub

Springboot

Maven

Junit

Messaging (MQ / Kafka)

Desired Skills:

Java

Python

Jira

SQL

GitHub

Angular

