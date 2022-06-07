Specialist Product Engineer: Front End Software Engineer

Our well known client in the banking industry is looking for a Front End Developer to join their TRO team to deliver a streamlined user experience. We want a team member who strives to develop a first class codebase using best practices. As a FE Developer, you will implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app.

We deliver the new front and back ends for International Payments Transfer Outward (TRO). It is the International Payments TRO online platform for the Bank. It consists of a set of UI components talking to a layer of Data Services that are exposed at the perimeter of the financial environment.

Typical Tasks:

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.

Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience

Ensuring high performance

Who you are:

3 – 5 years Front End Development experience

Strong JavaScript experience (Angular advantageous)

Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Skills and nice to haves tag cloud:

Angular 9+, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C#

