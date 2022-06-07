Specialist Product Engineer: .Net Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Specialist Product Engineer: .Net Developer
Overview:
We are looking for strong and energized software engineers to join this dynamic team on a contract basis.
The team and portfolio execute using Agile approaches and we want developers of the same mindset to bring their solid experience and skill-set to this amazing space within the banking industry.
Competencies – What are the specific key competencies required?
- Min 5 years development experience
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
- .net framework 4.6+ and .net core
- Ability to build/Maintain C# MVC
- Ability to build/Maintain C# Rest API
- We need Angular Skills 4+
- Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# technology
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
Advantageous:
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)
- Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes
- Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC
Outputs – What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
Skill/Experience/Education
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Rest API
- Angular 4+