Specialist Product Engineer: .Net Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Specialist Product Engineer: .Net Developer



Overview:

We are looking for strong and energized software engineers to join this dynamic team on a contract basis.

The team and portfolio execute using Agile approaches and we want developers of the same mindset to bring their solid experience and skill-set to this amazing space within the banking industry.

Competencies – What are the specific key competencies required?

Min 5 years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

.net framework 4.6+ and .net core

Ability to build/Maintain C# MVC

Ability to build/Maintain C# Rest API

We need Angular Skills 4+

Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Advantageous:

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)

Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes

Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC

Outputs – What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Skill/Experience/Education

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Rest API

Angular 4+

