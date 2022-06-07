Specialist Product Engineer: .Net Developer

Jun 7, 2022

Specialist Product Engineer: .Net Developer


Overview:
We are looking for strong and energized software engineers to join this dynamic team on a contract basis.
The team and portfolio execute using Agile approaches and we want developers of the same mindset to bring their solid experience and skill-set to this amazing space within the banking industry.

Competencies – What are the specific key competencies required?

  • Min 5 years development experience

  • Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

  • .net framework 4.6+ and .net core

  • Ability to build/Maintain C# MVC

  • Ability to build/Maintain C# Rest API

  • We need Angular Skills 4+

  • Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous

  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

  • A solid understanding of OOP principles

  • SOLID design principles

  • Design patterns experience

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

  • Good understanding of C# technology

  • Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Advantageous:

  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)

  • Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes

  • Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC

Outputs – What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

  • Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

  • Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Skill/Experience/Education

Mandatory .net framework 4.6+ and .net core Ability to build/Maintain C# MVC Ability to build/Maintain C# Rest API We need Angular Skills 4+

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • Rest API
  • Angular 4+

