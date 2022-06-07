Specialist Solution Analyst

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a skilled and passionate professional to join their CIB Digital Technology team, this lucky candidate will Access the API Framework team in exposing various internal financial products and functionality to their clients, partners, colleagues, and all stakeholders involved.

The team is currently undergoing a significant growth phase and looking for software professionals to join our team on a contract basis. The team builds primarily in .Net Core, on AWS, and with Agile approaches – our software needs to be fast, scalable, secure, and reliable. We are looking for creative people to bring their experience and skills to this critical space within the banking environment!

Job Purpose

The purpose of the Analyst we require would be to understand the impact of implementing User Requirements specific to the API domain. The set of requirements can be specific to the API Framework itself or the Facades that the Framework support. To this extend the Analyst need to understand the impact that requirements will have on both internal Colleagues as well as the API clients of the bank. It is a fast paced, complex and at times high-pressured environment. To be successful in this role the Analyst need to have excellent communication skills, be prepared to study unknown areas, and translate these into requirements that can be understood by stakeholders as well as developers.

Position Information

The Analyst is typically an IT professional responsible for detailed product and system analysis of a Business asks. The Business ask to need to reach a point where User Stories can be delivered to an Agile delivery team focused on the API proposition. During the analysis phase of Framework requirements, it would be important to understand the impact on the broader ecosystem. Facade requirements are specific to certain business domains and an eager mind is needed to learn the various domains to advise on implementation impact of the Facade(s).

Responsibilities

Perform detailed analysis on requirements relating to a core API Framework as well as API Facades making use of the API Framework.

Facilitate stakeholder engagement and hold workshops where necessary.

Assist with Support activities. These include L1 & L2 Support, internal Colleagues and potentially the technical team of external clients.

We follow an Agile method, so the principles and practises around the method need to be adopted.

Be comfortable with documenting new and existing requirements using online tooling (Confluence) and writing user stories (Azure)

Proficient in diagramming and documenting process flows using UML or BMPN etc.

Be in touch with the latest Analysis practices and have a proven record on utilizing these practices

Can distil complex business requirements into functional user stories for the development team to execute on

Having experience/knowledge in API systems and the security models followed would be needed.

Working in the context of Cloud based solutions.

Overall understanding of technologies used in the API Frameworks and Facades

Detailed knowledge of how to use API testing tools like Postman

Minimum experience and Qualifications

Matric / Grade 12 essential

Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent work experience. Computer science, business systems or IT related degree preferred

FTI/related BA diploma or certification would be advantageous

Scrum or SAFe related certification would be advantageous

A depth of understanding of the “Agile Mindset”

Min 5 years’ business & systems analysis experience

Min 3-5+ years’ experience in the development of API products

Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML

Knowledge/experience with micro services would be advantageous

Knowledge and experience of UML, BPMN and other diagramming techniques and methodologies

Desired Skills:

SOAP

RESTful

.Net

XML

API Frameworks

