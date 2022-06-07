Specialist Support Engineer

Jun 7, 2022

Our well known client in the financial industry is looking for a Specialist Support Engineer to work as part of an integrated (run & build) tribe in lower complexity environments to provide enterprise wide application support across multiple stakeholder groups by maintaining & optimizing enterprise[1]grade applications (tech products & services).
Critical skills / responsibilities:

  • Min 4 years relevant Support Experience

  • 2 – 3 years Application Management and Diagnostics Experience.

  • Experience and knowledge of Banking and Financial Services Business, beneficial

  • Excellent communication and relationship building skills

  • Ability to translate & document business problems into production tickets, provide supporting details to team members and business stakeholders

  • Critical thinking on requirements, demand and solutions are required and deliverables will be DevOps focused

  • SQL experience

  • Linux experience

  • Some understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

  • Some understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

  • Affinity for debugging and problem-solving

  • Troubleshooting skills

  • Ability to apply problem solving skills to solve technical problems on existing applications

  • Take ownership for developing advanced design thinking and problem solving skills in preparation for greater complexity / changing / evolving tech

  • Implement configuration, optimization (e.g. upgrades) & maintenance activity (e.g. regular maintenance patches) for enterprise wide applications

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • TypeScript
  • HTML
  • CSS

