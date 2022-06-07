Specialist Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our well known client in the financial industry is looking for a Specialist Support Engineer to work as part of an integrated (run & build) tribe in lower complexity environments to provide enterprise wide application support across multiple stakeholder groups by maintaining & optimizing enterprise[1]grade applications (tech products & services).

Critical skills / responsibilities:

Min 4 years relevant Support Experience

2 – 3 years Application Management and Diagnostics Experience.

Experience and knowledge of Banking and Financial Services Business, beneficial

Excellent communication and relationship building skills

Ability to translate & document business problems into production tickets, provide supporting details to team members and business stakeholders

Critical thinking on requirements, demand and solutions are required and deliverables will be DevOps focused

SQL experience

Linux experience

Some understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Some understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Affinity for debugging and problem-solving

Troubleshooting skills

Ability to apply problem solving skills to solve technical problems on existing applications

Take ownership for developing advanced design thinking and problem solving skills in preparation for greater complexity / changing / evolving tech

Implement configuration, optimization (e.g. upgrades) & maintenance activity (e.g. regular maintenance patches) for enterprise wide applications

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

jQuery

TypeScript

HTML

CSS

