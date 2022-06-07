Specialist Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our well known client in the financial industry is looking for a Specialist Support Engineer to work as part of an integrated (run & build) tribe in lower complexity environments to provide enterprise wide application support across multiple stakeholder groups by maintaining & optimizing enterprise[1]grade applications (tech products & services).
Critical skills / responsibilities:
- Min 4 years relevant Support Experience
- 2 – 3 years Application Management and Diagnostics Experience.
- Experience and knowledge of Banking and Financial Services Business, beneficial
- Excellent communication and relationship building skills
- Ability to translate & document business problems into production tickets, provide supporting details to team members and business stakeholders
- Critical thinking on requirements, demand and solutions are required and deliverables will be DevOps focused
- SQL experience
- Linux experience
- Some understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Some understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Affinity for debugging and problem-solving
- Troubleshooting skills
- Ability to apply problem solving skills to solve technical problems on existing applications
- Take ownership for developing advanced design thinking and problem solving skills in preparation for greater complexity / changing / evolving tech
- Implement configuration, optimization (e.g. upgrades) & maintenance activity (e.g. regular maintenance patches) for enterprise wide applications
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- TypeScript
- HTML
- CSS