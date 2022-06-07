SQL Database Administrator at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

As a Senior SQL Database Administrator, you will be responsible for the daily operation of our

databases instances. You will install, configure, performance tune, optimize and maintain

database systems on the Microsoft SQL Server and MySQL platforms (on premise and in AWS).

The successful candidate for this role should have strong analytical and troubleshooting skills,

experience with multiple technology platforms, solid communication skills, works well within

a team and cross teams, along with a desire to continue learning and strive for continual

improvement.

Key Performance Areas:

Database Administration

• Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to

front-end users

• Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility

for end-user

• Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act

• Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance,

blocking and deadlocking, replication, log shipping, connectivity and security problems

• Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure

database integrity and security

• Control access permissions and privileges

• Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and

procedures

• Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning

correctly

• Monitor database capacity

• Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database

and server growth

• Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide

variety of problems

• Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments

• Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications & Accreditations

• A relevant 3-year Information Technology Degree or Diploma

• Minimum of 7 years’ experience in a similar role

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative

range of curated products on personalized terms. Our aim is to provide multiple, convenient,

and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.

