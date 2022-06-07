Survey Programmer

Our client, an Industry Leader in Market Research and Consumer Insights, is looking for a Survey Programmer to join their team.

Company Overview:

They comprise of a team of ambitious individuals who believe in collaboration, agility and in always setting up their clients, partners and employees for success. Our client has built its world class reputation by partnering with clients to help solve their problems and challenges. They get the consumer insights that businesses need to get ahead. Their legacy and heritage span 30 years, with 80% of their business being repeat business. They are highly recommended by thought leaders in the industry having earned a reputation for quality work that surpasses expectation.

The Role:

You will be joining their team, to contribute to the company’s consistent quality delivery and innovative research.

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Collaborate with other stakeholders (internal/external) to produce results.

Program/script surveys according to project specification, using platforms that are fit for the methodology.

Apply various programming language knowledge to achieve project needs.

Use Excel or other tools to process survey and client information.

Finalising projects within timeline and survey programming specifications

Additional Key Performance Areas:

Taking the time to understand stakeholder (internal and external) needs, issues or challenges.

Pro-actively planning day to day activities for self.

Make sure that you know what is expected of you and being pro-active in asking for help/advice when anything is unclear.

Operate under data protection guidelines.

What’s In It for You?

Our client values their employees, and we get that growth is important to them. They believe in supporting their staff so that they have opportunities for expansion and exposure to a variety of clients, methodologies, and ideas.

Role Requirements:

They are looking for someone who meets the following minimum requirements.

Desired Skills:

Market Research

Survery Programmer

Programming

Excel

Java

