Systems Analyst at Codeplex Software Development (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

Exciting career opportunity for a dynamic systems analyst.

We are looking for a developer, with good troubleshooting and problem-solving skills, to fill a junior to mid-range systems analyst role within the Support Team. This position involves responding to client requests, performing in-depth investigation of issues, replicating and resolving client issues.

Responsibilities and skills include

Provide day-to-day 2nd line investigation and analysis, to identify system root causes before passing to the Dev team for coding.

Follow up with the clients to verify that solutions were successful and drive client satisfaction.

Use creative troubleshooting and problem-solving skills to investigate, resolve tickets and escalate where appropriate.

Assist with data fixes and reports.

Manage your tickets from investigation to resolution and closure, with relevant updates along the way.

Document and update problem solutions in the company knowledge base.

Skills / Experience:

2-5 years development experience

Other:

Strong analytical, troubleshooting and problem-solving abilities.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Insurance business knowledge advantageous.

Personal Attributes/Character traits required for this job:

A team player.

A passion to learn.

Adaptable and proactive.

Good attention to detail.

Able to efficiently and effectively plan and structure tasks.

The ability to self-manage and self-motivate.

Communicate clearly with clients and the team.

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#

MS SQL Server

HTML

XML

Javascript

