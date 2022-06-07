Technical Business Analyst (Contract) (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Independent Asset Management Firm seeks the expertise of a solutions-driven Technical Business Analyst to fill a 12-Month Contract role to work on an exciting project. The project encompasses a wholesale re-engineering of the communications solution for both the Platform and Funds businesses. The initial phase is focused on the build out of the new architecture and the migration of the existing communications inventory from our 3rd party supplier. You will be required to support the Project Manager with analysis and planning; business requirements gathering and specification generation; and solution implementation, monitoring and support. The project aims to deliver a high-quality solution in an agile manner by ensuring project increments are small, well defined and have high payoff to the business. You will require at least 5 years relevant industry experience, preferably have knowledge of Customer Communication Management (CCM) systems, JIRA, Confluence, Miro, Azure DevOps, SQL Management Studio, MSSQL, Sybase ASE, Azure, SQLaaS, CosmosDB, Application Insights, Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, RAML, Angular, React, Node.js, HTML, CSS. Any LISP/Platform or Asset Management experience will be advantageous.

DUTIES:

Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into technical specifications.

Effectively communicate specifications and proposals to all stakeholders including management, business users and IT Developers.

Strong emphasis on delivery and having the ability to run small projects with tangible milestones and delivering against them.

Emphasis on testing and user impact and recognising its importance at the start of the project.

Communicate project progress via designated reporting channels.

Ensure that solutions conform to Enterprise Architectural standards, compliance and standards at all times.

Work with the broader IT teams in developing and maintaining the core SA Digital Platform IT Systems architecture and ensuring all work conforms.

REQUIREMENTS:

Preferably 5-7 years industry experience.

LISP/Platform or Asset Management industry knowledge will prove hugely beneficial.

Knowledge of Customer Communication Management (CCM) systems and processes would be preferable.

A thorough understanding of the IT development life cycle, development frameworks, methodology and implementation.

Experience of working in Agile environments, Scrum teams or iterative delivery frameworks.

An understanding of data and systems architecture as it relates to the LISP and retail fund distribution environment.

Experience of working closely with outsourced development partners.

Exposure to User Experience tools and practises, user research and testing, User Interface design.

Able to work in a team and potentially lead IT Developers.

System Skills –

Collaboration and DevSecOps tools (e.g., JIRA, Confluence, Miro, Azure DevOps).

SQL (SQL Management Studio, MSSQL, Sybase ASE).

Cloud infrastructure and applications (Azure, SQLaaS, CosmosDB, Application Insights).

API Interfaces design and testing (Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, RAML).

Exposure to web application development frameworks and underlying technologies (e.g., Angular, React, Node.js, HTML, CSS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – both verbal and written.

Able to multitask; work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

A strong personality able to withstand exposure to demanding business teams.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Strong problem-solving ability/logical thinker and highly numerate.

Ability to see the bigger picture.

Must be organised and able to prioritize duties and responsibilities.

A passion for change and a sense of real achievement based on delivery.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position