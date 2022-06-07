User Experience (UX) Functional Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Qualifications Required:
- SAP related qualification.
Experience Required:
- 5+ Years UX and mobile experience
- User experience design of applications
- Mobile experience design of applications.
- SAP Real Estate Management (lRE-FX) and SAP Public Sector Case Management experience would be beneficial
- Knowledge of the Generic Case Framework in Public Sector Records Management (PSRM)
- SAP Knowledge of system integration between SAP PSRM and SAP Portal, UI5 Mobile, SAP Case Management and SAP RE-FX
Desired Skills:
- UX
- mobile
- design of applications
- SAP
- Real Estate Management
- SAP Public Sector Case Management
- Generic Case Framework
- Records Management
- PSRM
- integration
- PORTAL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate