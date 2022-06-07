User Experience (UX) Functional Analyst

Jun 7, 2022

Qualifications Required:

  • SAP related qualification.

Experience Required:

  • 5+ Years UX and mobile experience
  • User experience design of applications
  • Mobile experience design of applications.
  • SAP Real Estate Management (lRE-FX) and SAP Public Sector Case Management experience would be beneficial
  • Knowledge of the Generic Case Framework in Public Sector Records Management (PSRM)
  • SAP Knowledge of system integration between SAP PSRM and SAP Portal, UI5 Mobile, SAP Case Management and SAP RE-FX

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • mobile
  • design of applications
  • SAP
  • Real Estate Management
  • SAP Public Sector Case Management
  • Generic Case Framework
  • Records Management
  • PSRM
  • integration
  • PORTAL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

