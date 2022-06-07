Vodacom achieves Level 1 B-BBEE status

Vodacom has announced that it has achieved Level 1 contributor status towards Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) for a fourth consecutive year.

Vodacom SA’s B-BBEE verification has been based on the Amended ICT Codes of Good Practice for Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Gazetted on 7 November 2016 and its seven components of the B-BBEE scorecard. These components are Ownership, Management control, Employment equity, Skills development, Preferential Procurement, Supplier Development, Enterprise development and Socio-economic development. Vodacom posted significant improvements on all seven components of the score card.

Additionally, Vodacom Group (which comprises of the consolidation of all locally owned subsidiaries) retained its Level 1 B-BBEE status for the third consecutive year.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub says: “This is a fantastic achievement that clearly demonstrates our strong commitment to the transformation agenda and is testament to our commitment towards the transformation of this economy. For us at Vodacom, B-BBEE is not something we do to get points. As a company with deep local roots, we fully embrace transformation and its ideals which, among other things, aim to provide women with equal work opportunities so they can contribute meaningfully in the mainstream economy.

“We are serious about the transformation agenda and the development of South Africa and we won’t be deterred in our resolve to play an active role in moving South Africa forward by driving meaningful and sustainable transformation programmes to afford historically disadvantage people the opportunity to participate in the mainstream economy,” Joosub adds.