APPLICATION SPECIALIST

CLOSING DATE: 22 JUNE 2022
JOB PURPOSE
- The Applications Specialist will be responsible for the daily applications support of the organisation and ensure system enhancements by identifying changes and responding to incidents logged and trends in computer and systems technology, including its impact on the organisation.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3 years Degree in the field of Computer Science/IT or equivalent qualification.
- Matric Certificate.
- Relevant IT certifications.
- Other IT related qualifications will be advantageous.
- Minimum of 5 years proven experience in Application support.
- 3 – 5 years application experience of ERP applications (D365 i.e. F&O, Talent and CRM) will be an added advantage.
- Java development experience will be an added advantage.
- Previous Claims Management Applications experience (added advantage).
KNOWLEDGE
- Knowledge of insurance business and management principles involved in strategic planning
- Software development Life cycle (SDLC)
- MS word experience
- Spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Excel
- User support principles
- Continuously improve the productivity and stability of the application(s).
- ITIL process (Service Transition and Service Operations) understanding
RESPONSIBILITIES
IT Operational strategy
- Manage Company applications and support all enhancements deployed by service provider and the development team.
- Ensure maintenance of Company applications by reviewing and renewing support and maintenance.
- Provide 1st and 2nd line support for Microsoft D365 (F&O, Talent and CRM), Claims Management System (CMS), Customer Web Portal (CWP), IBM Cognos (TM1) and other applications.
- Contribute directly to the IT Application roadmap plan, enable quality of IT service in line with the service management strategy.
- Work with the management structure to provide thought leadership on IT Applications process, the current position and the Application roadmap.
- Analyse applications problems, recommend solutions, products, and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.
- Engage service providers for 3rd line support and ensuring management of suppliers.
- Ensure adherence to approved ICT governance principles and policies.
- Lead network planning, design, build, and implementation activities.
- Responsible for the daily application operations, support through trouble shooting and performance.
- Analyse and recommend application enhancement, updates and upgrades.
- Administer and configure Applications.
- Ensuring that security and critical applications patches are maintained.
Reporting
- Operational environment reporting.
- Create, monitor and report on a comprehensive set of metrics and KPIs based on the IT service deliverables and the agreements.
Processes and continuous improvement
- Drive development and implementation of IT processes e.g., IT change management, incident and problem, release management in order to ensure availability of IT services in line with IT SLAs.
- Active stakeholder and driver in underlying operations process, to direct continuous improvements across the supporting teams to meet existing customer contract/statement of work, Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and compliance requirements.
- Own specific IT services and ensure their effective delivery, management, and improvement to meet the business needs.
Ad hoc tasks
- Applications software licence management and ensuring renewals based on the needs.
- Recommend best practices to achieve business objectives, advises on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.
- Maintains system documentation and configuration data for regulatory and audit purposes.
- Ensuring Applications supplier invoice payments.
- Perform any reasonable tasks as and when required by the Line Manager..
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
Technical Skills:
- Application skills
- Communication and Report Writing skills
- Business Acumen
- Process driven
- Customer service
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to work under pressure
- Emotional Intelligence
- Lateral thinker
- Team member
- Embracing change
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Willingness to keep up to date with the new technology development
- Results driven
- Stress tolerance
- Persuasiveness
Desired Skills:
- Application skills
- Comminucation
- Business Acumen
- Report Writing
- software development life cycle
- ITIL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree