Automation Tester – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

4 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM.
- Experience in Integration Automation Testing.
- Experience in ETL/BI Testing
- Experience in Power BI
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
- Experience in automating API Services.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- ETL
- BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree