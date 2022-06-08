Automation Tester – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

4 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Automation Testing.

Experience in ETL/BI Testing

Experience in Power BI

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

Experience in automating API Services.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of C# and JAVA

Desired Skills:

Automation

ETL

BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

