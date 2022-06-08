BI Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months extendable contract
- A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
- Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
- Essbase experience would be advantageous
- Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
- Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
- Working knowledge on Python and/or R
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree