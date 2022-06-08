BI Developer (LW2022_54) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a BI Developer to join their team on a 6 monthly contract (Renewable), working from home / office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Duties:

Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking, and resolving report-related incidents and requests, fulfilling requests, and resolving incidents within SLAs, designing developing, maintaining business intelligence solutions, crafting and executing queries upon request for data, and presenting information through reports and visualization.

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meet with stakeholders, provide critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops.

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for the requested project

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor, and troubleshoot BI solutions

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

Own vehicle and valid license if need to travel

Own laptop & stable internet connection

Minimum Qualifications:

Completed Computer Science Diploma/Degree, or other relevant qualification

Completed Matric (Grade 12)

Minimum Experience:

3-6 Years’ experience relating to:

Coming from Mining industry / Engineering / Manufacturing

Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP), and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Experience with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc.)

Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Beneficial Experience in:

Predictive analytics and data science

Graphical design and artistic aptitude

Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

