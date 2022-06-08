BI Developer (LW2022_54) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a BI Developer to join their team on a 6 monthly contract (Renewable), working from home / office. CV to [Email Address Removed]
Duties:
Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking, and resolving report-related incidents and requests, fulfilling requests, and resolving incidents within SLAs, designing developing, maintaining business intelligence solutions, crafting and executing queries upon request for data, and presenting information through reports and visualization.
The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meet with stakeholders, provide critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops.
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for the requested project
- User management
- Security management
- Develop and update technical documentation
- Debug, monitor, and troubleshoot BI solutions
Minimum Requirements
Contractors Requirements:
- Own vehicle and valid license if need to travel
- Own laptop & stable internet connection
Minimum Qualifications:
- Completed Computer Science Diploma/Degree, or other relevant qualification
- Completed Matric (Grade 12)
Minimum Experience:
3-6 Years’ experience relating to:
- Coming from Mining industry / Engineering / Manufacturing
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling) and data mining
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP), and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Experience with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc.)
- Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
Beneficial Experience in:
- Predictive analytics and data science
- Graphical design and artistic aptitude
- Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)