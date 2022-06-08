Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Jun 8, 2022

Reporting to the Group Business Architect.

Requirements of the role:

  • BCom (or other relevant tertiary qualification)

  • In depth knowledge of one or more S4/Hana modules including but not limited to Pricing, Finance, Merchandising, Promotions, Extended Warehouse Management and/or Sales and Distribution

  • A minimum of 5 years’ IT related experience preferably in the SAP ERP and Business Analysis stream

KPA’s:

  • Engage with business users and management to gather requirements for solution design
  • Prepare and document agreed end to end business processes in SAP Solution Manager
  • Participate in all areas of the SAP modernization program as a business analyst
  • Prepare functional test cases to ensure functional requirements are met
  • Hand over to roll out teams for further location roll-out and operational technical teams for ongoing support
  • Ad hoc duties as required by management

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Hana
  • SAP ERP
  • SAP
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years FMCG
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Well established Giant Retail Corporate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Car Allowance
  • Fuel Card

