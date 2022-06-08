Business Analyst (Senior Manager – ICT)

12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
JOB PURPOSE
- To analyse and synthesize information for eliciting the actual needs of stakeholders and to ease communication between NLC departments by aligning their needs performing research and analysis to devise strategies for optimal business operations and services, ensuring efficiency and increased productivity.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Appropriate Post Graduate degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent
- Certification in computer languages like Oracle, Java, SQL components
- 5 years’ experience in the management of Business Analyst with strong project management experience and knowledge of SDLC methodologies and experience in the design, development, implementation, and support of applications.
- Exposure to structured methodologies e.g.SDLC/ Agile/RUP/UML/Waterfall
- ICT Project Management and Security qualifications and experience will be an advantage.
- Knowledge of programming languages, databases, different platforms and operating systems.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop and support inputs into the NLC ICT Strategic and Operational Plans.
- Provide ICT governance over the management of internal and external requirements
- Develop the Business Analysis functional strategy
- Develop and manage ICT procedures, policies and processes
- Implement and manage information and cyber security activities
- Manage and update ICT risk register
- Develop solution overview documents, estimation scope sheets and use cases.
- Report digital dividend outcomes based on deployed infrastructure and enterprise architecture.
- Design and validate the functional requirements solution.
- Validate the solution with the stakeholder and obtain sign off for each element of the operational model that has been designed
- Ensure that the Business Analysis on relevant projects/ programmes are clearly defined and documented to quality standards.
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Knowledge of the Lotteries Act and related regulations.
- Knowledge of PFMA and treasury regulations related to public entities.
- Knowledge and application of best practices in grant making.
- Financial Management
- Ability to design and implement effective workflow processes and procedures.
- Ability to work independently, plan and prioritise.
- Excellent networking skills.
- Public speaking ability
- Financial and project management skills.
- Report writing skills.
- Presentation skills.
- Computer literacy.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent organisational skills and ability to multi-task.
- Leadership skills.
- People management skills.
CLOSING DATE: 19 JUNE 2022
