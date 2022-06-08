Control Systems Specialist

Min Required Qualification.
- N Dip Electrical Engineering (light current), or equivalent
- PLC Programming (Siemens S7)
- Wonderware InTouch Development
- 5 years of relevant experience in process automation, PLC programming, SCADA development and control systems
- Proficiency in English
Preferred Qualification and Experience
- Understanding of Control Panel Design, WinCC flexible, Data acquisition system design, and control systems project management expertise are advantageous
- Batch Management software
- Industrial networks such as ProfiBus and ProfiNet
- Microsoft SQL
- Variable Speed drives
Responsibilities:
- Create process control concepts and configurations
- Coordinate the integration of PLC, SCADA and Batch management with field instrumentation
- Continuous maintenance and upgrades to the SCADA systems
- Commissioning of newly established process control systems together with production
- Responsible for testing, and start-up of process control systems
- Responsible for identification of process automation/system improvement projects to support operational requirements in conjunction with production management
- Review and approval of process automation/system applications
- Determine spare parts for the process control systems
- Support drafting of process control systems budget for operational and Capex projects
- Ensure successful execution and completion of all process control and system improvement projects within cost, and time requirements
- Develop work instructions specific to PLC and SCADA systems for proper integration of operator process control system interaction
- Respond to afterhours call outs related to PLC and SCADA when required
- Maintain a clean and organized work environment
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
