Control Systems Specialist

Min Required Qualification.

N Dip Electrical Engineering (light current), or equivalent

PLC Programming (Siemens S7)

Wonderware InTouch Development

5 years of relevant experience in process automation, PLC programming, SCADA development and control systems

Proficiency in English

Preferred Qualification and Experience

Understanding of Control Panel Design, WinCC flexible, Data acquisition system design, and control systems project management expertise are advantageous

Batch Management software

Industrial networks such as ProfiBus and ProfiNet

Microsoft SQL

Variable Speed drives

Responsibilities:

Create process control concepts and configurations

Coordinate the integration of PLC, SCADA and Batch management with field instrumentation

Continuous maintenance and upgrades to the SCADA systems

Commissioning of newly established process control systems together with production

Responsible for testing, and start-up of process control systems

Responsible for identification of process automation/system improvement projects to support operational requirements in conjunction with production management

Review and approval of process automation/system applications

Determine spare parts for the process control systems

Support drafting of process control systems budget for operational and Capex projects

Ensure successful execution and completion of all process control and system improvement projects within cost, and time requirements

Develop work instructions specific to PLC and SCADA systems for proper integration of operator process control system interaction

Respond to afterhours call outs related to PLC and SCADA when required

Maintain a clean and organized work environment

