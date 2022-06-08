Control Systems Specialist – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Jun 8, 2022

Min Required Qualification.

  • N Dip Electrical Engineering (light current), or equivalent
  • PLC Programming (Siemens S7)
  • Wonderware InTouch Development
  • 5 years of relevant experience in process automation, PLC programming, SCADA development and control systems
  • Proficiency in English

Preferred Qualification and Experience

  • Understanding of Control Panel Design, WinCC flexible, Data acquisition system design, and control systems project management expertise are advantageous
  • Batch Management software
  • Industrial networks such as ProfiBus and ProfiNet
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Variable Speed drives

Responsibilities:

  • Create process control concepts and configurations
  • Coordinate the integration of PLC, SCADA and Batch management with field instrumentation
  • Continuous maintenance and upgrades to the SCADA systems
  • Commissioning of newly established process control systems together with production
  • Responsible for testing, and start-up of process control systems
  • Responsible for identification of process automation/system improvement projects to support operational requirements in conjunction with production management
  • Review and approval of process automation/system applications
  • Determine spare parts for the process control systems
  • Support drafting of process control systems budget for operational and Capex projects
  • Ensure successful execution and completion of all process control and system improvement projects within cost, and time requirements
  • Develop work instructions specific to PLC and SCADA systems for proper integration of operator process control system interaction
  • Respond to afterhours call outs related to PLC and SCADA when required
  • Maintain a clean and organized work environment

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • PLC Programming
  • Wonderware InTouch Development
  • Control Panel Design
  • WinCC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position