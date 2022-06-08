Data Aministrator at Metrofile (Pty) Ltd

Title: Data Administrator

Region : Nelspruit

PURPOSE OF JOB

To ensure that all images and data produced during processing for Nelspruit and Polokwane are extracted in the required format and written to the required computer media for delivery to the client.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Process Management

Extracts all images and related data from the system on completion of batch processing.

Combines and manipulates data for retrieval purposes specific to job requirements.

Creates copies of related data and images on the specified computer media, for clients as well as for back-up purposes.

Performs work according to the daily work schedule.

Prints all computer media in adherence to operational requirements.

Ensures good housekeeping of the Data Administration area at all times.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and KNOWLEDGE: The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Diploma in Business Management / Administration

At least 2-3 years’ experience in an administrative position within retail / logistics / warehousing / supply chain / processing environment

At least 1-2 years data manipulation experience.

Must be computer literate on MS Office

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent command of the English language

Must have good numeracy skills

Must pay attention to detail

Must be highly accurate

Must be able to work independently and adhere to deadlines and strict turnaround times

Desired Skills:

data manipulation

data administration

MS Office Suite

numeracy skills

scanning

imaging

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

