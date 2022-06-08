Data Aministrator at Metrofile (Pty) Ltd

Title: Data Administrator
Region : Nelspruit
PURPOSE OF JOB
To ensure that all images and data produced during processing for Nelspruit and Polokwane are extracted in the required format and written to the required computer media for delivery to the client.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
Process Management
- Extracts all images and related data from the system on completion of batch processing.
- Combines and manipulates data for retrieval purposes specific to job requirements.
- Creates copies of related data and images on the specified computer media, for clients as well as for back-up purposes.
- Performs work according to the daily work schedule.
- Prints all computer media in adherence to operational requirements.
- Ensures good housekeeping of the Data Administration area at all times.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and KNOWLEDGE: The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
- Diploma in Business Management / Administration
- At least 2-3 years’ experience in an administrative position within retail / logistics / warehousing / supply chain / processing environment
- At least 1-2 years data manipulation experience.
- Must be computer literate on MS Office
- Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Excellent command of the English language
- Must have good numeracy skills
- Must pay attention to detail
- Must be highly accurate
- Must be able to work independently and adhere to deadlines and strict turnaround times
Desired Skills:
- data manipulation
- data administration
- MS Office Suite
- numeracy skills
- scanning
- imaging
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma