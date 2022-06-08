Data Engineer and DBA – Gauteng

We are looking for a Data Engineer and DBA with a minimum of 6 years of experience in Cloud Data Engineering and Design.
- Strong experience in working with AWS cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift, S3 working on Terraform and object-oriented/object function scripting languages: SQL and Python.
Location: Preferably Cape Town, but will consider working remotely from other provinces in SA.
Desired Skills:
- AWS Cloud
- SQL
- Python
- S3 working on Terraform
- EC2
- Redshift