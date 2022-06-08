Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider has a vacancy for a Database Administrator to take responsibility for the performance, integrity and security of large, more complex databases and processes.
Role Purpose:
The Database Administrator operates within the internal Information Technology departments or client facing service department and takes responsibility for the performance, integrity and security of large, more complex databases and processes. Individuals in this role take responsibility for the design, implementation and administration of Oracle database management systems.
Database Administrators work closely with System Administrators, Change Control, Release Management, Service Delivery Management, Capacity and Availability Management to establish the needs of users, monitoring user access and security
They install administer and maintain database servers, control access permissions, administer complex databases, and ensure optimal performance and ensure database recoverability in the event of a disaster.
Qualification / Professional Certifications:
-
Matric, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, in Computer Science / Information Technology, or equivalent
-
Oracle database certification & knowledge of Unix, storage subsystems advantageous
-
Excellent communicator, and high levels of proficiency in the English language – speaking, read and write.
-
Ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and customers.
Experience and Core Skills:
-
Experience in the capacity of a Senior Database Administrator.
-
Experience in Cloud Hyperscalers (Oracle OCI, AWS & Azure) advantageous
-
Core Database Administration: administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, backup and recovery, high availability
-
Experience with Oracle Data Guard (DG) , Oracle Real Application Cluster(RAC )
-
Unix and PL/SQL scripting knowledge advantageous
-
Experience in Oracle’s Engineered Systems, Oracle Exadata, Oracle Supercluster advantageous
-
Experience in Platform & Database Migrations
-
Oracle
-
Minimum 6 Years Database Administrator Experience on Oracle in a senior capacity
-
A solid understanding of Core Database Administration
-
Experience in designing and implementing High Availability and Disaster Recovery solutions:
-
Oracle RAC and Oracle Data Guard
-
Experience in database migrations, and administration on multiple platforms
-
A solid understanding of Windows, Unix/Linux, Solaris Operating Systems
-
Solid understanding of Oracle Rman backup and recovery.
Additional Skills
-
Display accuracy and attention to detail when dealing
-
Able to cope well in conflict situations
-
Be able to work both in a team and alone
-
Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach
-
Self-motivated and self-managed
-
Able to use initiative and take ownership of deliverables and projects
-
Excellent Written and verbal communication
-
Structured working methods
Responsibilities:
-
Provide input into the Presales and Sales processes
-
Accurate timekeeping
Client:
-
Respond to customer requests
-
Work with technical contacts from other teams or external partners on integration projects
-
Business consulting in database environments as well as architecting solutions to customer requirements and ensuring that solutions are built to speci cation and client requirements
-
Ability to provide on-call and 24×7 DBA support when applicable
Business Process:
-
Perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting
-
Provide daily health check reports
-
Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures
-
Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations
-
Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth – Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.
-
Administer and maintain database and user security policies and standards including compliance with SOX regulations
-
Work closely and effectively and maintain good relationship with DBA team members, and in-house software development, project management, QA, and system admin teams
-
Support strategic decision making for technology base
-
Design, evaluate and recommend best practices for database models and architecture
-
Manage standards and strategies for security, database objects, and backup / recovery
-
Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems. Establish and maintain standards, procedures and automation strategies for tools and monitoring
-
Participate or lead development of smaller projects and ensure their timely delivery
-
Participate and contribute in the team’s development process
-
Act as a liaison between the Database Administration staff, project development staff and functional team
Learning, growth and innovation:
-
Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations
-
Mentor less experienced members of the team in technology and processes.
-
Keep abreast with latest developments in Database technologies and share knowledge with the team.
-
Willing to learn other database platforms
Attributes and Competencies:
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- AWS
- UNIX
- Database Administrator