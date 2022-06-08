Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider has a vacancy for a Database Administrator to take responsibility for the performance, integrity and security of large, more complex databases and processes.

Role Purpose:

The Database Administrator operates within the internal Information Technology departments or client facing service department and takes responsibility for the performance, integrity and security of large, more complex databases and processes. Individuals in this role take responsibility for the design, implementation and administration of Oracle database management systems.

Database Administrators work closely with System Administrators, Change Control, Release Management, Service Delivery Management, Capacity and Availability Management to establish the needs of users, monitoring user access and security

They install administer and maintain database servers, control access permissions, administer complex databases, and ensure optimal performance and ensure database recoverability in the event of a disaster.

Qualification / Professional Certifications:

Matric, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, in Computer Science / Information Technology, or equivalent

Oracle database certification & knowledge of Unix, storage subsystems advantageous

Excellent communicator, and high levels of proficiency in the English language – speaking, read and write.

Ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and customers.

Experience and Core Skills:

Experience in the capacity of a Senior Database Administrator.

Experience in Cloud Hyperscalers (Oracle OCI, AWS & Azure) advantageous

Core Database Administration: administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, backup and recovery, high availability

Experience with Oracle Data Guard (DG) , Oracle Real Application Cluster(RAC )

Unix and PL/SQL scripting knowledge advantageous

Experience in Oracle’s Engineered Systems, Oracle Exadata, Oracle Supercluster advantageous

Experience in Platform & Database Migrations

Oracle

Minimum 6 Years Database Administrator Experience on Oracle in a senior capacity

A solid understanding of Core Database Administration

Experience in designing and implementing High Availability and Disaster Recovery solutions:

Oracle RAC and Oracle Data Guard

Experience in database migrations, and administration on multiple platforms

A solid understanding of Windows, Unix/Linux, Solaris Operating Systems

Solid understanding of Oracle Rman backup and recovery.

Additional Skills

Display accuracy and attention to detail when dealing

Able to cope well in conflict situations

Be able to work both in a team and alone

Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach

Self-motivated and self-managed

Able to use initiative and take ownership of deliverables and projects

Excellent Written and verbal communication

Structured working methods

Responsibilities:

Provide input into the Presales and Sales processes

Accurate timekeeping

Client:

Respond to customer requests

Work with technical contacts from other teams or external partners on integration projects

Business consulting in database environments as well as architecting solutions to customer requirements and ensuring that solutions are built to speci cation and client requirements

Ability to provide on-call and 24×7 DBA support when applicable

Business Process:

Perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting

Provide daily health check reports

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth – Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.

Administer and maintain database and user security policies and standards including compliance with SOX regulations

Work closely and effectively and maintain good relationship with DBA team members, and in-house software development, project management, QA, and system admin teams

Support strategic decision making for technology base

Design, evaluate and recommend best practices for database models and architecture

Manage standards and strategies for security, database objects, and backup / recovery

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems. Establish and maintain standards, procedures and automation strategies for tools and monitoring

Participate or lead development of smaller projects and ensure their timely delivery

Participate and contribute in the team’s development process

Act as a liaison between the Database Administration staff, project development staff and functional team

Learning, growth and innovation:

Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations

Mentor less experienced members of the team in technology and processes.

Keep abreast with latest developments in Database technologies and share knowledge with the team.

Willing to learn other database platforms

Attributes and Competencies:

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Oracle

AWS

UNIX

Database Administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position