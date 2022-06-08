Digital Web Designer at Lotus HR & Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, a leading manufacturing and retail company, seeks to employ an experienced digital web designer, to join their vibrant and progressive team, in Cape Town

Please note this role is specifically for candidates who have been involved in web design and E-Commerce for retail or consumer goods design and development projects.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION:

You will have a relevant qualification, coupled with 3-5 years experience in Web Design, HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as well as Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator or related visual design and wire-frame tools

You will have a proven experience in visual design stages from concept to final hand-over, as well as creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps.

You will demonstrate excellent graphic design skills, with a strong existing portfolio, specifically in a retail or online purchase portal/E-Commerce design

You will be organized, meticulous and have a high attention to detail, as well as being able to effectively manage your time and multi-task efficiently

You must have a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Please note that should you not be currently resident in the region and area advertised but still wish to apply, the cost of travel for interviews and relocation will be for your expense.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

