FPGA Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative and exceptional FPGA Developer is sought by a fast-paced Software Specialist to join its team. Your core role will be to build and maintain high-end software and embedded systems. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the Object-Orientated Programming language that can be used in the real world. The ideal candidate must also possess a Higher Degree/Diploma in IT or related field, have 3+ years’ FPGA Development, proficiency in C, Python, Windows & Linux and experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge. You must be able to coordinate with other Devs for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests & have the ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

DUTIES:

FPGA Programming and Integration.

Systems Design.

Documentation / Technical Authoring.

Problem Solving.

Research / Investigations.

Service Level Monitoring.

Systems Testing.

User Support.

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs.

Code Versioning.

Consult with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of Software Development projects.

Collaborate with the Software Development team on application design and development.

Develop software and oversee the deployment of applications across platforms.

Perform diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Create end-user application feedback channels.

Optimize software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Keep up to date with standards and advancements in application development.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Higher Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years FPGA Development experience.

Knowledge of Best Practices.

Proficiency in C and Python.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge.

Software Development lifecycle experience.

Experience with Windows and Linux.

Coordination with other Developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests.

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided.

Real-time Multimedia and Embedded Development experience.

Ethernet protocols.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Fluent in spoken and written English.

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

FPGA

Software

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position