FPGA Software Developer

New vacancy available for a FPGA Developer.

You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will also be responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

BEng Degree in Engineering (Electronic / Computer) or BSc degree in related field

3+ years FPGA development experience

Proficiency in C and Python.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Knowledge of Best Practices

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Desired Skills:

FPGA

C

Python

Windows

Linux

Firmware

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company develops software and hardware. Embedded software and networks are their passion.

