FPGA Software Developer

New vacancy available for a FPGA Developer.
You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will also be responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- BEng Degree in Engineering (Electronic / Computer) or BSc degree in related field
- 3+ years FPGA development experience
- Proficiency in C and Python.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
Desired Skills:
- FPGA
- C
- Python
- Windows
- Linux
- Firmware
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company develops software and hardware. Embedded software and networks are their passion.